Alexander will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-hander has plenty of big-league experience as a starter and will make his first start of 2026 on Tuesday. Alexander has been effective out of the bullpen this year with a 2.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 21 innings, but he shouldn't be expected to cover more than an inning or two in Colorado given that he's that he's pitched more than two frames in an appearance just once this season. Kumar Rocker is expected to follow as the bulk reliever.