Rortvedt will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rortvedt was originally slated to receive a day off Wednesday versus Joe Ryan and the Twins, but he will instead replace Alex Jackson behind the dish as a late addition to Tampa Bay's lineup. Rortvedt has slashed .222/.300/.370 with a homer and five RBI across 30 plate appearances since the start of June.