Rortvedt went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Pirates,

The backstop put the finishing touches on Tampa Bay's rout by taking Daulton Jefferies deep in the ninth inning. Rortvedt only has two homers on the year, but both have come in his last four games as part of an impressive June that has seen him slash .314/.368/.571 in 38 plate appearances. His strong-side platoon role does limit his fantasy upside, but the 26-year-old appears to be on his way to a career-best campaign.