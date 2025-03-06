Rortvedt (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

After getting an injection to relieve pain in his sore right shoulder, Rortvedt had been limited to designated-hitter duties in his last two spring games, but he'll step in behind the plate Thursday for the first time since Feb. 23. Provided that the shoulder issue provides no complications with his throwing over the rest of the spring, Rortvedt will be part of a timeshare at catcher with Danny Jansen to open the season.