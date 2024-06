Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays had initially planned to give Rortvedt a day off Wednesday, but the team later updated its lineup and included the 26-year-old at catcher for a fourth consecutive contest. After delivering two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win, Rortvedt will receive a breather for Thursday's day game. Alex Jackson will step in for Rortvedt behind the plate.