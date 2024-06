Rortvedt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even with the Pirates sending right-hander Paul Skenes to the mound Sunday, the lefty-hitting Rortvedt will begin the game in the dugout after starting in the first two games of the series, going 4-for-8 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored. Alex Jackson will start at catcher and bat ninth for the series finale.