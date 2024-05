Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The Rays are finishing off their series with Oakland with a day game after a night game and are facing off against a lefty starter (Hogan Harris), so the lefty-hitting Rortvedt will get a breather. Alex Jackson will step in behind the plate after Rortvedt caught six innings of Wednesday's 4-3 win while going 0-for-2 at the dish.