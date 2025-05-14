Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though he had seemed to be moving into the strong side of a platoon at catcher with Danny Jansen, the left-handed-hitting Rortvedt will end up hitting the bench for a third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher. Rortvedt is heralded for his defense behind the plate and his quick pop time, but he's been an easy out at the plate this season with a .196 on-base percentage.