Rortvedt went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yanees.

Rortvedt drew his third start in his last five games, all of which have come at catcher and at the expense of Danny Jansen. Rortvedt is typically not much of a contributor at the plate, and he now has two hits across 21 at-bats to begin 2025.