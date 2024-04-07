Rortvedt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Billed as a glove-first catcher, Rortvedt has brought more to the table than expected as a hitter in the early going. He's driven in a pair of runs in both of the past two games in Colorado and has two extra-base hits -- both doubles -- in just 15 plate appearances this season. Rortvedt still looks to be behind Rene Pinto on the depth chart on catcher, though he'll be making his third start in four games and is making a case for the Rays to embrace a timeshare at the position.