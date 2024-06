Rortvedt went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Sunday against Atlanta.

Rortvedt strode to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth, depositing the first pitch he saw into the right-field seats, clearing the bases and breaking open a tie game. It was the first homer of the season and first career grand slam for Rortvedt, who has seen action in 52 games this season, batting .250 with 14 RBI, 17 runs and a steal over 124 at-bats.