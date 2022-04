Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Oakland. He didn't strikeout or walk.

Lowe registered his third two-hit game and his third home run of the season. His two-run blast came off Athletics starter Cole Irvin in the seventh inning with the Rays trailing 6-1. After seven games, Lowe is on pace to match his career-high 39-homer, 99-RBI campaign from a year ago.