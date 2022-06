Lowe (back) recently experienced discomfort while taking swings and will be shut down until at least Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old recently resumed baseball activities after being shut down for three weeks due to a stress reaction in his lower back, but he's now feeling some discomfort. It's not believed to be a serious concern, though Lowe's rehab program will be put on hold for a few days to see how the injury responds to rest.