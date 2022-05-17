Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June once he's re-evaluated, he'll more than likely require at least one more week beyond that to regain his conditioning as well as his timing at the plate, so fantasy managers should probably plan on his absence extending until mid-June, at the earliest. Tampa Bay called up Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Durham after Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, and Paredes and Vidal Brujan could stand to benefit the most from a playing-time perspective while the 27-year-old is on the shelf.