Lowe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs during Tuesday's 9-8 win over Oakland in 10 innings.

The 27-year-old hit a leadoff homer during the opening frame and excelled as a table setter the rest of the evening. Lowe was hitless in the first two games of the season but has come alive across the past three contests, going 5-for-13 with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored.