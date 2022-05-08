Lowe went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, two walks and three runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Lowe took Marco Gonzales yard in consecutive plate appearances, bringing his homer total to five on the season. Lowe extended his hitting streak to six games with the effort, though this was his first multi-hit effort in that span. He is still having a subpar start to the season, but he has improved his line to .214/.310/.408 to go along with 11 RBI and 18 runs scored across 113 plate appearances.