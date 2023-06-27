Faucher (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, covering one inning while allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk.

Faucher has been on the 15-day injured list since June 7 with right elbow inflammation, but now that he's out on a rehab assignment, he should be on the cusp of an activation. The Rays may want to see the reliever make another appearance or two at a higher-level minor-league affiliate before giving him the green light to rejoin the big-league bullpen.