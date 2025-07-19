Simpson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Friday against the Orioles.

Simpson has occupied the leadoff spot for the Rays in each of the last two games -- the first coming before the All-Star break -- and has gone a combined 4-for-8 with two runs scored. His ability to get on base has extended well beyond that small sample, as he's currently riding a 12-game hitting streak during which he has gone 18-for-44 with two RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases.