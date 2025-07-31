Simpson was removed from Thursday's game against the Yankees due to an apparent left hand injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After grounding out to end the top of the third inning, Simpson was having issues with his hand while making his way into the outfield. He was pulled after a visit from the Rays' training staff, and the team will now likely take a closer look at him to determine if he's dealing with any structural damage. He can be considered day-to-day for now.