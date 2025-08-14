Simpson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Athletics.

Simpson has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games and extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's performance. He hasn't produced many counting stats in that stretch, as he has four runs but only one RBI and one stolen base across the eight contests. Simpson is also just 1-for-5 on his most recent stolen base attempts, so the team may slow down his opportunities on the basepaths.