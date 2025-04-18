The Rays will call up Simpson from Triple-A Durham, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The most prolific base stealer in the minors, Simpson swiped 104 bags between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery last season and had already stolen eight bases this year with Durham. Simpson has no power and it's fair to question how much he'll ultimately hit, but his difference-making ability as a base stealer makes him a must-add in fantasy leagues. Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Simpson is "going to get an opportunity here and a little bit of a runway."