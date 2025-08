Simpson (finger) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Angels.

The rookie outfielder hasn't seen the field since Thursday due to a sprained left index finger, but he's back atop the lineup Tuesday for Tampa Bay. Since being called back up by the Rays in late May, Simpson has a .311/.351/.368 slash line with four doubles, a triple, no homers, 13 steals, four RBI and 13 runs in 30 games.