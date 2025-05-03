Simpson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Simpson will step out of the starting nine Saturday with left-hander Ryan Yarbrough set to take the mound for New York. Christopher Morel, Kameron Misner and Jose Cabellero will start across the Rays' outfield.
