Simpson (finger) felt healthy while taking swings in the batting cages Monday and expects to be ready to return for the second game of the series Tuesday against the Angels, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Simpson will miss his fourth straight matchup Monday due to a lingering left finger injury, but a return is on the horizon. If all goes according to plan, the 24-year-old should see his name penciled into the starting nine Tuesday evening.