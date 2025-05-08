Simpson is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Tough southpaw Jesus Luzardo is on the bump for the Phillies, so the Rays will give the lefty-hitting Simpson a breather. They are starting fellow left-handed-swinging Kameron Misner in center field for the series finale.
