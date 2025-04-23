Simpson isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Simpson has logged a base hit in all three games he's played in the majors so far while also tacking on two stolen bases. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday, opening a spot in left field for Christopher Morel to start and bat fourth against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez.
