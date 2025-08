Simpson went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a double Tuesday against the Angels.

Simpson missed four consecutive games due to a finger injury but returned to hit atop the Rays' order Tuesday. He delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning as part of a seven-run fourth inning for the team. That marked only Simpson's 10th extra-base hit in 66 games, but speed remains his primary source of fantasy intrigue as he has 32 stolen bases.