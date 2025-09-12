Simpson went 4-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the White Sox.

All four of Simpson's hits were singles, his second multi-hit effort across nine starts in September. He also successfully stole second base in the first inning to tally his 40th swiped bag of the season across only 96 games. While it's been a successful rookie season, Simpson hasn't recorded an extra-base hit across his last 15 games and is hitting only .219 in that span.