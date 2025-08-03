Simpson (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 24-year-old will sit for a third straight game Sunday after he sustained a sprained left index finger Thursday versus the Yankees. Simpson should continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Angels. Jonny DeLuca is receiving another start in center field Sunday for Tampa Bay.