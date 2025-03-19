The Rays reassigned Simpson to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The most prolific base stealer in the minors in 2024 with 104 thefts in 121 attempts in 110 games between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery, made waves early in Grapefruit League play by going 4-for-6 with a pair of steals and runs through his first three games. He's faded badly since then, however, going 2-for-19 over his subsequent eight contests to effectively end his longshot odds of breaking camp with the Rays. Simpson's elite wheels will make him worth keeping an eye on in dynasty leagues, but his subpar defense and dearth of power could make it difficult for him to emerge as an everyday player in the majors.