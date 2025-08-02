Simpson (finger) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Simpson will miss a second consecutive start Saturday after spraining his left index finger during Thursday's contest against the Yankees. It's worth noting that both of Simpson's absences have come with left-handers on the mound for the Dodgers, so the speedy outfielder may just be sitting out for matchup reasons. Either way, it will give Jonny DeLuca another chance to start in center field for the Rays while batting seventh.