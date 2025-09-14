Rays' Chandler Simpson: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simpson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Simpson started the previous seven games but will take a seat for the series finale in Chicago. The rookie outfielder batted .333 (9-for-27) during that stretch but is without an extra-base hit in his past 17 contests. Christopher Morel is starting in left field and batting cleanup against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga.