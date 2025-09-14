Simpson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Simpson started the previous seven games but will take a seat for the series finale in Chicago. The rookie outfielder batted .333 (9-for-27) during that stretch but is without an extra-base hit in his past 17 contests. Christopher Morel is starting in left field and batting cleanup against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga.