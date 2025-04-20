Simpson went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Saturday's 10-8 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
Simpson drove in a run with a ground-rule double off Devin Williams, igniting a four-run rally in the ninth to force extra innings. He batted leadoff and should get a fair shot at regular playing time moving forward. While the 24-year-old had just one extra-base hit through 78 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham, he swiped eight bases and boasts true 80-grade speed.
