Simpson went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases Wednesday against the Yankees.

Simpson made his impact late in the game, reaching base on a leadoff single in the seventh inning before swiping both second and third base. He went 10 games without a stolen base from late July to early August, Simpson has three stolen bases on four attempts across his last eight games. He's also hit .375 with five runs and three RBI in those eight contests.