Simpson went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Simpson made an impact on the game with his speed, reaching base on an infield single in the third inning before stealing second base and scoring a run. He followed that up in the ninth frame with a second stolen base, bringing his total on the season to 42 across 101 games -- good for second-most in the league. Simpson is closing the season in strong form, hitting .294 with eight runs scored and four stolen bases in 14 games since Sept. 1.