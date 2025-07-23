Simpson went 1-for-3 with a walk and three steals in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Simpson ran wild Tuesday night with his second three-steal game this season and his fifth contest with multiple steals. His fifth-inning steal gave him the most stolen bases as a rookie in franchise history in just 58 games played. Simpson is now up to 30 steals and has maintained a high average at the dish, hitting .301 with 15 RBI, 26 runs and an 11:20 BB:K in 220 plate appearances.