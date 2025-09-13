Rays' Christopher Morel: Clubs three-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss against the Cubs.
Morel gave Tampa Bay an early 3-0 lead with his first-inning homer, but the Rays bats were mostly quiet the rest of the afternoon. The 26-year-old sees most of his starts against left-handed pitching, and he's excelled in that platoon role since the beginning of August with a .288/.323/.525 slash line, though he also has a 46.8 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
