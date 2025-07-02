default-cbs-image
Morel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Athletics.

Morel has fallen primarily into a short-side platoon since the start of May, but he drew his second straight start with a lefty on the mound Tuesday. He led off the second inning with his seventh home run of the season and second in his last five starts.

