Rays' Christopher Morel: Solid performance against Guardians
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Guardians.
Morel continues to start exclusively against left-handed pitchers while primarily hitting fifth. He's hit well in that limited role, collecting multiple hits in three of his last five starts, including four runs scored and two doubles.
More News
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Trio of hits against STL•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Handling short-side platoon role•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Homers in rare start•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Thriving in short-side platoon•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Ten total bases in win•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Stuck in short side of platoon•