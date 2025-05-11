Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Morel made three straight starts from Wednesday through Friday while the Rays faced off against left-handed pitchers, but he'll be on the bench against a righty (Chad Patrick) for the second day in a row. The 25-year-old appears to have fallen into a strict short-side platoon role, and his chances of regaining steady playing time against right-handed pitching don't appear to be strong with the Rays expected to get fellow outfielder Josh Lowe (oblique) back from the injured list during the upcoming week.