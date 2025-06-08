Morel went 3-for-3 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins.

Getting a start due to a lefty being on the mound for the Marlins, Morel made the most of it by accounting for 10 total bases in three at-bats. His two home runs brought his season total up to five, and his four RBI represented his first in 23 games. Even with two of his three hits coming with a right-hander on the mound, he was still lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. That suggests that his platoon role will likely continue to heavily limit his playing time moving forward.