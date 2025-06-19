Morel went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 12-8 win over Baltimore.

Although the righty-hitting Morel has fallen into a short-side platoon with the switch-hitting Jake Mangum in left field, the former has been highly effective in this role of late. Morel has just 39 plate appearances over his last 15 outings, but he's slashing .297/.333/.595 with two home runs, five doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored during this period. Morel has a .772 OPS versus righties as opposed to a .597 OPS against lefties, so perhaps manager Kevin Cash will consider finding ways to get Morel's bat into the lineup more often if he stays hot.