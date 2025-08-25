Morel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 7-2 win over St. Louis.

The performance marked Morel's fourth three-hit game of the campaign, and his first since June 7. Since July 31, Morel is 12-for-39 (.308) with three home runs and 20 strikeouts. He's slashing .222/.284/.409 on the season and has been relegated to a short-side platoon role.