Rasmussen (2-4) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Rasmussen needed only 81 pitches to complete six frames for the first time this year. While Saturday marked his first win since his season debut March 31, the 29-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of nine starts. He'll carry a 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB across 46 innings into a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.