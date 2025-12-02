Uceta, Garrett Cleavinger and Griffin Jax are expected to be part of a closer-by-committee for the Rays next season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pete Fairbanks easily paced the Rays with 27 saves in 2025, but he is a free agent after the team declined his $11 million option. That leaves a vacancy in the ninth inning, and it seems the Rays plan to fill that void with multiple arms. Uceta finished with a 3.79 ERA in 2025, but he had a 32.1 percent strikeout rate and boasts a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in his two seasons with Tampa Bay.