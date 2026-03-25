Rays' Edwin Uceta: Sent to 15-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays placed Uceta (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Uceta came down with a right shoulder impingement in February. He resumed mound work in mid-March but still has some building up to do. Uceta has not pitched in a game since last season, so he will require a few rehab appearances once he's deemed game-ready.
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