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The Rays placed Uceta (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Uceta came down with a right shoulder impingement in February. He resumed mound work in mid-March but still has some building up to do. Uceta has not pitched in a game since last season, so he will require a few rehab appearances once he's deemed game-ready.

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