Uceta underwent an MRI on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta had a setback with the shoulder when he played catch Thursday, so he had imaging and will see a doctor Friday. Even if Uceta does not have structural damage in the shoulder, it will take him a while to get ramped up, putting his Opening Day availability in doubt. If healthy, Uceta is expected to be in the mix for saves in the Rays bullpen.