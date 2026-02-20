Rays' Edwin Uceta: Undergoes MRI on injured shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Uceta underwent an MRI on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Uceta had a setback with the shoulder when he played catch Thursday, so he had imaging and will see a doctor Friday. Even if Uceta does not have structural damage in the shoulder, it will take him a while to get ramped up, putting his Opening Day availability in doubt. If healthy, Uceta is expected to be in the mix for saves in the Rays bullpen.
More News
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Headed to doctor after setback•
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Out for World Baseball Classic•
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Emerges victorious in arb. hearing•
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Likely part of closer committee•
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Escapes with first save of 2025•
-
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Earns fifth win•