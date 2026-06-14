Rays' Griffin Jax: Unlucky to lose Saturday

Jax (1-5) allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

The Angels were able to run up the score against the Rays' bullpen, leaving Jax with an unfortunate loss despite a strong showing. He threw 44 of 63 pitches for strikes and completed five frames for the second start in a row. For the season, Jax has a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 44 innings across 20 appearances (nine starts). The right-hander is still being built up carefully, which makes it difficult for him to pitch long enough to qualify for wins. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Nationals.