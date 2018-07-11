Wood will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's the first MLB start for Wood, whose previous four appearances for the Rays this season have come out of the bullpen. The right-hander has spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he compiled a 3.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 63:10 K:BB while working mostly as a multi-inning reliever. Wood has maxed out at three innings and 49 pitches this season, so he shouldn't be expected to work deep into Wednesday's start. Ryan Yarbrough will likely handle the bulk of the innings in long relief following Wood's departure.