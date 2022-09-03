site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-isaac-paredes-absent-from-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read